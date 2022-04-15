International

Saudi prince rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal during an interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters CAIRO April 15, 2022 14:05 IST
Updated: April 15, 2022 14:10 IST

Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Thursday, April 14, 2022, that as one of the major shareholders in Twitter he rejected a takeover bid by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

"I don't believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects," the prince said in a Twitter post.

Mr. Musk took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

