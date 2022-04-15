International

Saudi prince rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid

Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Thursday, April 14, 2022, that as one of the major shareholders in Twitter he rejected a takeover bid by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

"I don't believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects," the prince said in a Twitter post.

Mr. Musk took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.


