Saudi prince rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is one of the major shareholders in Twitter
Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Thursday, April 14, 2022, that as one of the major shareholders in Twitter he rejected a takeover bid by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.
"I don't believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects," the prince said in a Twitter post.
Mr. Musk took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.