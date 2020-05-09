‘Saudi Prince Faisal is under detention’

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Saturday that Saudi Arabian authorities recently detained and are holding incommunicado Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, who had previously been netted in an anti-corruption drive and released in late 2017. The rights group, citing a source with ties to the royal family, said Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, a son of King Abdullah, was detained by security forces on March 27 while self-isolating due to the pandemic at a family compound northeast of Riyadh.

Earlier in March, authorities had detained King Salman’s brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, and former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.