Saudi prince discusses security with Qatar on his first visit after blockade

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived late on Wednesday as part of a Gulf tour, nearly a year after relations were restored between the two nations in January

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader has discussed regional security with Qatar during his first visit since the kingdom ended a four-year blockade, official media said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived late on Wednesday as part of a Gulf tour, nearly a year after relations were restored between the two nations in January.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Doha over allegations it supported extremists and was too close to arch-rival Iran — allegations Doha denied.

During talks with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the two sides exchanged views on “everything that would protect stability and security in the region”, the Qatar News Agency said.

Prince Mohammed’s tour had been overshadowed by France’s arrest of a man suspected of involvement in the 2018 killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, it later turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.