Saudi oil refinery hit by Yemen rebel drone attack

A drone attack claimed by Yemen rebels on a Saudi oil refinery caused a fire but did not disrupt supplies, officials said on Friday, as oil prices soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Friday’s pre-dawn attack was claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis and follows a series of similar assaults on Saudi facilities by the rebels, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition.

“The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by a drone, resulting in a small fire that has been brought under control,” the Energy Ministry said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

“The attack did not result in any injury or death, nor was the supply of oil or its derivatives affected,” it added.