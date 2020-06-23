International

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis: state TV

A still image taken from a video distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al Masirah television station on November 5, 2017, shows what it says was the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled Airport on Saturday, Houthi Military Media Unit.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the coalition, said in a statement the missiles were targeting civilians.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Tuesday it intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian cities of Najran and Jizan, according to the Saudi state TV.

The coalition also intercepted 8 drones laden with explosives and launched towards the kingdom on Monday, according to the coalition. The drones were also launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis, it said.

