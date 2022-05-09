Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical tests

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is seen in this photo released by Saudi Royal Palace. | Photo Credit: AP

King Salman has appointed his 36-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as his successor

Saudi Arabia’s octogenarian monarch Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud underwent medical tests on May 8, state-run media reported, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed.

The report in the official Saudi Press Agency did not provide further details about King Salman's condition or the nature of the medical examinations. It said that he was admitted to a hospital in the Saudi port city of Jiddah.

The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom. King Salman has appointed his 36-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as his successor, though he has also already empowered him to lead day-to-day affairs.

