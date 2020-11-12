Saudi King calls for ‘firm stance’ against Iran

COLOMBO

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman urged world powers on Thursday to take a “firm stance” against its arch-rival Iran, as expectations mount that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will seek to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

The king’s remarks come a day after the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warned that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has risen to more than 12 times the limit permitted under the deal since President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

“The kingdom calls on the international community to take a firm stance towards the Iranian regime,” the king said in his address to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body.

