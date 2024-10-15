ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi eyes electric jets to reach Mecca, new resorts

Published - October 15, 2024 10:21 am IST - Riyadh

AFP

Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier is turning to a cash-strapped German firm for electric jets to service routes to new luxury resorts and the holy city of Mecca, an official said.

The aircraft from Munich-based Lilium will provide direct links to hard-to-reach routes along the Red Sea coast and ferry Muslim pilgrims directly from Jeddah to Mecca, which does not have an airport, Saudia Airlines communications affairs manager Razan Shaker said.

“Our strategy is that it will help in bridging the locations and the cities that do not have an airport or that are maybe hard to go to,” she said on the sidelines of a logistics forum in Riyadh. The plans include flying pilgrims to the iconic Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, near Mecca’s Grand Mosque, where “we are working on creating a helipad”, she said. In July Saudia announced it was buying 50 Lilium electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) jets with options to purchase 50 more.

The airline is expected to start taking delivery of the Lilium jets, which seat four to six passengers and fly up to 175 kilometres, in 2026. The Saudia order was “the largest reported firm order of eVTOL aircraft by an airline”, a statement said at the time.

Neither Saudia nor Lilium have disclosed the value of the deal but Daniel Wiegand, Lilium’s chief engineer for innovation, said the aircraft typically goes for between $7 million and $9 million.

