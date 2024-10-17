Saudi cartoonist gets 23-year prison sentence: rights group

A Saudi artist has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison over political cartoons that allegedly insulted the Gulf kingdom's leadership, his sister and a rights group said this week.

The case against Mohammed al-Hazza, 48, adds to concerns about freedom of expression under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as Saudi Arabia — the world's largest crude oil exporter — seeks to open up to tourists and investors after years of isolation.

The father of five was arrested in February 2018 in Saudi Arabia during "a violent raid" in which security forces entered his home and ransacked his studio, the London-based Sanad Human Rights Organisation said in a statement.

A court document says the charges against him concern "offensive cartoons" he produced for the Qatari newspaper Lusail as well as social media posts that were allegedly "hostile" to Saudi Arabia and supportive of Qatar.

Mr. Hazza's arrest came less than a year after Saudi Arabia and several allies cut ties with Qatar, claiming it supported extremists and was too close to Iran — allegations that Doha denied.

The countries mended ties in January 2021.

Saudi Arabia's Specialised Criminal Court, set up in 2008 to deal with terrorism-related cases, initially sentenced Mr. Hazza to six years in prison.

But this year, as Mr. Hazza was preparing to be released, the case was re-opened and he was sentenced to 23 years, his sister Asrar al-Hazza said by phone from the U.S.

"He was almost there... He almost left the prison. But then out of nowhere it was opened again and it was 23 years," she said.

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the case on Wednesday. Sanad said in its statement that Mr. Hazza worked for Lusail mostly before the 2017 boycott "and only briefly afterward" and that most of his cartoons concerned domestic Qatari issues.

The group said prosecutors failed to provide evidence of cartoons that were offensive to Saudi Arabia or social media posts that backed Qatar during the boycott.

Under Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia has been criticised for what activists describe as a fierce crackdown on even vaguely critical online speech.

In the past two years the Saudi judiciary has "convicted and handed down lengthy prison terms on dozens of individuals for their expression on social media", human rights groups Amnesty International and ALQST said in April.

Saudi officials say the accused committed terrorism-related offences.

"The case of Mohammed al-Hazza is one example of the suppression of freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia, which has not spared anyone, including artists," Sanad operations manager Samer Alshumrani told AFP.

"This is supported by the politicised, non-independent judiciary in Saudi Arabia."