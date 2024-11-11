ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia’s Army chief to visit Iran to bolster defence relations

Published - November 11, 2024 08:55 am IST - Tehran, Iran

Saudi Arabia’s top military official meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran for rare high-level talks, focusing on defence diplomacy and cooperation

AFP

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia renewed their relations in a surprise deal brokered by China. File | Photo Credit: Wana News Agency via Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s top military official arrived in Tehran on Sunday (November 10, 2024) for talks with Iranian officials, state media reported, in a rare high-level meeting since the countries restored ties last year.

Fayyad al-Ruwaili, chief of staff of the Saudi armed forces, met his Iranian counterpart “General Mohammad Bagheri at the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Headquarters” in the capital, the official news agency IRNA reported.

“The development of defence diplomacy and the expansion of bilateral cooperation are among the main topics of this meeting,” it added.

The Fars news agency said that Mr. Bagheri noted increased security cooperation between the two countries at the meeting.

“We would like the Saudi navy to join Iranian naval exercises next year, either as participants or observers,” Fars quoted Mr. Bagheri as saying.

In March 2023, Shiite Muslim-dominated Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia resumed relations under a surprise China-brokered deal.

Tehran and Riyadh severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh’s execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

The two countries have long backed opposing sides in regional conflict zones, notably in Syria and Yemen.

Mr. Bagheri had declared Iran’s readiness to improve military relations with Saudi Arabia in a phone call with the Saudi defence minister in November 2023, the IRNA reported at the time.

In October, Saudi Arabia announced that it had held war games with Iran and other countries in the Sea of Oman.

“Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji was also expected to meet senior officials in Tehran,” Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

