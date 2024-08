Saudi Arabia on August 4 called on its citizens to leave Lebanon without delay, as regional tensions soar following high-profile killings in Tehran and Beirut blamed on Israel amid the Gaza war.

The Saudi embassy in Beirut said in a statement posted on social media platform X that it was "following closely the developments in south Lebanon", near the border with Israel, and "reiterating its call for Saudi nationals to leave Lebanon's territory immediately".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.