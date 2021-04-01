Saudi Arabia to unveil $3.2 tn investment drive

Private sector roped in to boost economy.

Saudi Arabia announced plans on Tuesday to pump investments worth $3.2 trillion into the national economy by 2030, roping in the oil-reliant kingdom’s biggest companies in a major economic diversification push.

The announcement by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscores an effort to jumpstart the domestic economy as the top crude exporter battles high youth unemployment and a coronavirus-triggered downturn.

“The total investment injected... into the national economy is expected to reach 12 trillion riyals ($3.2 trillion) by 2030,” Prince Mohammed said in a speech carried by state television.

Twenty-four of the kingdom’s biggest companies, including energy giant Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC, will lead the investment drive by contributing five trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) over the next decade, he said.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, will provide three trillion riyals.

And the remaining four trillion riyals will come from a new “national investment strategy”, which will soon be announced, Prince Mohammed told reporters later.