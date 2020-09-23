International

Saudi Arabia to allow Umrah from inside the kingdom October 4

File photo shows Muslim worshippers circumambulate the Kabba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, known as Umrah in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

File photo shows Muslim worshippers circumambulate the Kabba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, known as Umrah in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.   | Photo Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia allowed on Tuesday the performance of Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina undertaken anytime of the year, from inside the kingdom as of Oct. 4, state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia will allow citizens and residents inside the kingdom to perform Umrah at 30% capacity, or 6,000 pilgrims a day, to take into account sanitary precautionary measures, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia will allow visitors from outside the kingdom to perform Umrah on Nov. 1, SPA said.

