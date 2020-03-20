International

Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights and trains for 14 days over coronavirus fears

Muslims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Few worshippers were allowed to enter after dawn prayers to circumambulate the Kaaba over fears of coronavirus.

Muslims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Few worshippers were allowed to enter after dawn prayers to circumambulate the Kaaba over fears of coronavirus.   | Photo Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia has so far confirmed 274 infections and no deaths, while globally the pandemic has killed nearly 10,000 and infected over 240,000.

Saudi Arabia suspended on Friday all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days starting Saturday, state news agency reported quoting a source in interior ministry.

The source said the move comes as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus which has spread panic in global markets and put several countries on virtual lockdowns.

