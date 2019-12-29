International

Saudi Arabia sentences Riyadh concert stabber to death - State TV

The flag of Saudi Arabia.

The flag of Saudi Arabia.  

more-in

The November 11 attack occurred at King Abdullah Park

A Saudi Arabian court on Sunday sentenced to death a man accused of stabbing three performers at a live show in the capital Riyadh in November, State television said.

Another man on trial for the same incident was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison, al-Ekhbariya television said.

The November 11 attack occurred at King Abdullah Park, one of several venues hosting a months-long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.

The assailant had previously been identified as a 33-year-old Yemeni resident in reports broadcast by Ekhbariya.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The victims of the attack, two men and a woman, sustained ”superficial wounds” and were stabilized after receiving medical care, State media reported at the time.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Saudi Arabia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 6:41:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/saudi-arabia-sentences-riyadh-concert-stabber-to-death-state-tv/article30426156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY