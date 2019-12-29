Saudi Arabia sentences Riyadh concert stabber to death - State TV

A Saudi Arabian court on Sunday sentenced to death a man accused of stabbing three performers at a live show in the capital Riyadh in November, State television said.
Another man on trial for the same incident was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison, al-Ekhbariya television said.
The November 11 attack occurred at King Abdullah Park, one of several venues hosting a months-long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.
The assailant had previously been identified as a 33-year-old Yemeni resident in reports broadcast by Ekhbariya.
Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis.
The victims of the attack, two men and a woman, sustained ”superficial wounds” and were stabilized after receiving medical care, State media reported at the time.
