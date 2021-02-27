International

Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. intelligence report on Khashoggi's killing

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia said it rejected completely "the negative, false and unacceptable" assessment of the U.S. intelligence report released on Friday that found Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the killing of journalist JamalKhashoggi.

"The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the .... assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

