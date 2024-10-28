GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Saudi Arabia opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

NEOM is best known for The Line, twin mirror-encased 170-kilometre-long skyscrapers meant to extend inland from the coast

Updated - October 28, 2024 11:53 am IST - Riyadh

AFP
The opening of the island, known as Sindalah, comes ahead of a major investor forum in Riyadh.

The opening of the island, known as Sindalah, comes ahead of a major investor forum in Riyadh. | Photo Credit: File photo

Saudi Arabia’s planned futuristic mega-city known as NEOM announced on Sunday (October 27, 2024) the opening of its “first physical showcase”: a luxury Red Sea island featuring restaurants, hotels, and yachting berths. The opening of the island, known as Sindalah, comes amid persistent doubts about NEOM’s viability and ahead of a major investor forum sometimes referred to as “Davos in the Desert” which will begin in Riyadh on Tuesday.

“NEOM is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah,” chief executive Nadhmi al-Nasr said in a statement.

“NEOM’s inaugural destination offers visitors a ‘first glimpse’ of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments.” Sindalah is “spread over 8,40,000 square metres” and will be set to receive “up to 2,400 guests per day by 2028”, the statement said.

Neom | The city of the Prince

NEOM is best known for The Line, twin mirror-encased 170-kilometre-long skyscrapers meant to extend inland from the coast.

Unveiling The Line in 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said its population would exceed one million by 2030 before climbing to nine million by 2045.

Work on NEOM is progressing alongside other major development projects launched as part of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed’s bid to position the world’s biggest crude exporter for an eventual post-oil future. In December, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said officials had decided to push the timeframe for some major projects past 2030, without specifying which ones.

Published - October 28, 2024 11:52 am IST

