Saudi Arabia ends entry ban, keeps some coronavirus restrictions: State news agency

CAIRO

03 January 2021 04:59 IST

Saudi Arabia said that entry to the kingdom by sea land and air will be resumed starting Sunday after a ban that lasted two weeks amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the State news agency reported on Sunday.

A ministry of interior official said that some restrictionsincluding asking people coming from countries where the newvariant spread such as the U.K., South Africa and any others, tostay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering thekingdom

