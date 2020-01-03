International

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

The unrest followed U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Saudi foreign ministry said in statement published by the kingdom's official press agency on Thursday.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. Embassy perimeter in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

The unrest followed U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week.

