Satisfied with Taliban’s guarantees on terror: U.S.

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.   | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan will not be a threat: envoy

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said that he’s satisfied with the Taliban’s commitment to prevent international terrorist organisations from using Afghanistan as a base to plot global attacks.

“The world needs to be sure that Afghanistan will not be a threat to the international community,” he said earlier this month. “We are satisfied with the commitment that we have received (from the Taliban) on counterterrorism.”

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha said such guarantees will be written into law once U.S. and NATO troops leave the country.

“After withdrawal of foreign troops from the country and formation of a new Islamic government, legislation will be made that no one can use the soil of Afghanistan against U.S. and its allies,” Mr. Shaheen said.

