International

Satellite images show Iran oil tanker sought by U.S. off Syria

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019.

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REuters

more-in

Mr. Bolton had tweeted- “Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn’t headed to “Syria is in denial.”

Satellite images appear to show the once-detained Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 near the Syrian port of Tartus, despite U.S. efforts to seize the vessel.

Images obtained by early Saturday from Maxar Technologies showed the vessel there.

Iranian officials haven’t acknowledged the ship went to Syria. The ship turned off its Automatic Identification System late Monday.

The new images matched a black-and-white image earlier tweeted by John Bolton, the U.S. national security adviser.

Mr. Bolton had tweeted- “Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn’t headed to “Syria is in denial.”

Authorities in Gibraltar had seized the ship in July over concerns it would break European Union sanctions on Syria. They later released it after they say they received a promise from Iran that the vessel wouldn’t go there.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
economic sanction
USA
Syria
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 9:58:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/satellite-images-show-iran-oil-tanker-sought-by-us-off-syria/article29359551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY