International

Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, long an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, is joining the broadcast organization long favored by the first viewer.

Fox News said Ms. Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Ms. Sanders was press secretary for Mr. Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the President.

In a statement, Ms. Sanders said she was “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on Fox & Friends on Sept. 6.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
media
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 11:39:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sarah-sanders-heads-to-fox-news-as-a-contributor/article29228858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY