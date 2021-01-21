Bernie Sanders sparks meme storm

Standing out in a crowd of glamorously dressed guests, Bernie Sanders showed up for the U..S presidential inauguration in a heavy winter jacket and patterned mittens — with an AFP photo of the veteran leftist spawning the first viral meme of the Biden era.
Social media users quickly pounced on AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski’s shot of a bundled-up Sanders sitting cross-legged, superimposing it on a wide variety of images.
One placed Mr. Sanders on a bench next to Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump”, another put him in detention with the teenagers from The Breakfast Club, and he also made it into numerous Star Wars scenes.
Some photoshopped him on to the covers of albums by music stars such as Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Oasis.
“You know, in Vermont... we know something about the cold. We’re not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today,” Mr. Sanders said with a snicker on CBS News after the inauguration.
