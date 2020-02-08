Sanders, Buttigieg face criticism from rivals in debate

Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa’s first nominating contest, faced a barrage of criticism on Friday from rivals who said they did not have what it takes to beat Republican Donald Trump in November.

In a heated debate in New Hampshire just four days before the State’s pivotal primary, their Democratic rivals questioned whether Mr. Sanders’s democratic socialist views and Mr. Buttigieg’s relative lack of experience and lack of support with African-Americans and Latinos made them too much of a risk for the November 3 election.

Mr. Sanders, 78, a U.S. Senator and leader of the party’s progressive wing, and Mr. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finished in a virtual dead heat in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses earlier this week.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden, the one-time national frontrunner who finished a disappointing fourth in Iowa, delivered his most aggressive performance yet, a sign of possible desperation as he looks to rebound.

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump would have an easy time ripping into Mr. Sanders in a general election campaign, and Mr. Sanders would drag down other Democratic candidates in federal and State races. “Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think that’s the label that the President is going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he is the nominee,” Mr. Biden said.

Call for big turnout

Mr. Sanders, who has called for a political revolution that will attract new voters, said “the way to beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the history of this country.”

He said he could appeal to working class voters who have given up on the political process.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Klobuchar also questioned whether Mr. Buttigieg had enough experience to face off with Mr. Trump. With controversy surrounding the Iowa caucuses — technical problems and inconsistencies delayed the results for days — New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday takes on added importance.

Democratic rivals also had moments of unity — when the subject of Donald Trump came up.

Mr. Biden criticised Mr. Trump’s firing on Friday of Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the White House’s National Security Council, two days after Mr. Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial. Lt.-Colonel Vindman served as a star witness during the House of Representatives’ impeachment proceedings.