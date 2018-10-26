Hafiz Saeed-led JuD, associate group FIF no more on Pakistan's list of banned outfits

In the dock: Government lawyers are yet to suggest a way to keep Hafiz Saeed away from the limelight. AP

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and and its associate group, the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), are no longer on the list of banned outfits in Pakistan.

In a submission to the Islamabad High Court, the legal team representing 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Hafiz Saeed, said that the presidential ordinance of February 2018 that put the organisations in the list had lapsed, indicating that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not extended the ordinance.

The ordinance was issued in February during the reign of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. A report in Dawn said that the Mr. Khan's government had neither extended the ordinance nor attempted to turn it into law.

Saeed argued that he set up the JuD in 2002 after severing ties with the banned organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). India has accused the LeT of terrorist attacks in Kashmir apart from being the tool for the Mumbai strikes.

The relevant ministries and agencies of the Government of Pakistan were not represented in the court as the ordinance has relapsed.

The development reveals that the present Pakistani position is a complete turnaround from its submission to the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that put it on "greylist" earlier this year.

Under pressure from the FATF, the government promulgated the ordinance to amend the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997, to bring into its purview all organisations proscribed by the United Nations Security Council, including the JuD and the FIF.

Officials had taken over ambulances, schools and health centres run by the two organisations and handed them over to provincial governments and the Red Crescent.

However, Mr. Sharif's government didn't bring the ordinance to Parliament in the next session that ended in May, and subsequently the National Assembly was dissolved owing to the election process.

While the government's failure to pass the ordinance may allow it to remove the ban on the UNSC designated terror groups, it is expected to lead to further censure against the country at the FATF. In turn, this will make it more difficult for international financial institutions and banks to do business in Pakistan and for Pakistani businesses to raise money overseas.

At a time when Pakistan faces a crippling $12 billion debt repayment crisis, with a team from the International Monetary Fund expected to meet government officials on November7, any further strictures from the FATF could have more lasting impact on Pakistan's economy.