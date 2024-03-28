Saad al-Awlaki replaces Batarfi at helm of al-Qaeda’s faction in crisis-hit Yemen

March 28, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Saad al-Awlaki has taken the helm of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) after the death of its former leader, looking to unite the extremist group and change course after a steep decline.

Based in war-torn Yemen’s south, AQAP is considered by Washington as the Sunni Muslim al-Qaeda network’s most dangerous branch. It has claimed numerous high-profile attacks in the U.S. and Europe, including the 2015 assault on Charlie Hebdo magazine in France’s capital that killed 12 people, but these have dropped in recent years.

AQAP announced earlier this month that Awlaki had succeeded Khalid Batarfi, who died after a long illness, according to Yemeni sources close to the group, who requested anonymity.

Assem al-Sabri, an expert on jihadist groups, said the decline in AQAP’s actions was due to internal divisions, “a financial crisis” and fighting against rival Yemeni forces.

Awlaki, a Yemeni national wanted by the U.S., could herald “a major renewal for the organisation”, Sabri said.

‘Powerful ties’

The new leader has good relations with powerful Yemeni tribes — particularly in his home governorate of Shabwa, an AQAP stronghold — that could revitalise the group, a tribal official said.

As the new leader, Awlaki will work to close the group’s ranks, according to Sabri, who said AQAP under his rule may even seek to relaunch attacks in Western countries.

Awlaki, a member of AQAP’s advisory council, has broad support from its religious and military leaders who now look to him to mobilise fighters, Yemeni sources close to the group said.

