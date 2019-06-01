International

South Korea urges restraint after North’s missile test

South Korean Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo speaks during the second plenary session of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

South Korean Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo speaks during the second plenary session of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, on Saturday, June 1, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Jeong told an annual security conference in Singapore on Saturday that the tests are being investigated and a conclusion is within reach.

South Korea’s Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is fending off calls to step up pressure on North Korea after it test-fired missiles last month.

North Korea itself has defended the launches, saying it was exercising its right to self-defense.

The US and Japan say North Korea tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9, ending a pause that began in late 2017. Both countries called it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Mr. Jeong says Pyongyang has shown it intends to work toward peace and urged the international community to “assure North Korea that the decision to denuclearize is indeed the right decision.”

