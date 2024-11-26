ADVERTISEMENT

S. Africa opposition seeks to revive impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa

Published - November 26, 2024 05:34 pm IST - JOHANNESBURG

EFF seeks to revive impeachment proceedings against President Ramaphosa over “Farmgate” scandal, ANC denies allegations

PTI

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest as they head to the Constitutional Court, challenging the National Assembly’s rejection of a report that could have initiated impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal, on November 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South African opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) brought a case to the country’s top court on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) to try to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the scandal dubbed “Farmgate” by local media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scandal centred on the alleged theft of millions of dollars hidden in furniture on Mr. Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, which a former intelligence official revealed to police.

An independent panel report found evidence Mr. Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in late 2022 lawmakers from Mr. Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC), which had a majority in the National Assembly at the time, voted to reject the report and prevented an impeachment committee from being set up to probe the allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The EFF argues the National Assembly acted unlawfully by not holding the president to account. Mr. Ramaphosa and the ANC said the report did not provide sufficient evidence to support its findings and relied on hearsay, according to a summary of the case published by the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg.

The first hearing started on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) morning.

Mr. Ramaphosa has always denied wrongdoing over the affair and has not been charged with any crime.

The ANC lost its parliamentary majority in an election in May this year, but it continues to govern as part of a broad coalition with other parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US