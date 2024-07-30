ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's Wagner admits severe losses in Mali battles

Published - July 30, 2024 01:22 am IST - Moscow

Mali turned to Wagner for support after a military junta came to power in 2020.

AFP

This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Monday it had suffered severe losses, including a commander, during battles with separatist forces in northeast Mali last week.

The West African nation, which has been actively fighting insurgent jihadist and separatist forces in its north for over a decade, turned to Wagner for support after a military junta came to power in 2020.

From July 22 to 27, the Malian armed forces and fighters from Wagner's 13th Assault Squad "fought fierce battles" against a coalition of Tuareg separatist forces and jihadist militants, according to a statement from Razgruzka Vagnera, a Telegram channel linked to Wagner's leadership.

Over a period of two days, the separatists "increased the number of massive attacks, using heavy weapons, drones and SVBIEDs (suicide car bombs), which caused losses on the part of Wagner and Malian army soldiers", the statement said.

The commander of the 13th Assault Squad, Sergei "Prud" Shevchenko, was killed in action, it added, and his group's final message was: "There are three of us left. We are continuing to fight."

A spokesman for the CSP-DPA alliance, a coalition including mainly Tuareg separatist forces, claimed victory over Mali's army and Wagner on Sunday.

Mali's military leaders, who seized power in a coup, have made it a stated priority to retake the entire country from separatist and jihadist forces, particularly Kidal, a pro-independence bastion in the north.

