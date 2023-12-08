HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia's Vladimir Putin says he will run for President again in 2024

For Mr. Putin, the election is a formality: with the support of the state, state media and almost no mainstream public dissent, he is certain to win.

December 08, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 8 he would run for president again in the 2024 presidential election, a move expected to keep him in power until at least 2030.

Mr. Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already served as President for longer than any other ruler of Russia since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure.

After awarding soldiers who had fought in Ukraine with Russia's highest military honour, the hero of Russia gold star, Mr. Putin was asked by a lieutenant colonel if he would run again, Russian news agencies said.

The Kremlin chief said that he would. Reuters reported last month that Mr. Putin had made the decision to run.

For Mr. Putin, the election is a formality: with the support of the state, state media and almost no mainstream public dissent, he is certain to win. Mr. Putin turned 71 on Oct.ober 7.

Opposition politicians cast the election as a fig leaf of democracy that adorns what they see as the corrupt dictatorship of Putin's Russia.

Supporters of Mr. Putin dismiss that analysis, pointing to independent polling which shows he enjoys approval ratings of above 80%. They say that Mr. Putin has restored order and some of the clout Russia lost during the chaos of the Soviet collapse.

Related Topics

Russia / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.