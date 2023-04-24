ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's Sberbank releases ChatGPT rival GigaChat

April 24, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Sberbank said what sets GigaChat apart was its ability to communicate more intelligently in Russian than other foreign neural networks

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian lender Sberbank said on April 24 it had released technology called GigaChat as a rival to ChatGPT, initially in an invite-only testing mode, joining the artificial intelligence chatbot race.

The release last year of ChatGPT, a chatbot from the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, has caused a sprint in the technology sector to put AI into more users' hands. The hope is to reshape how people work and win business in the process.

Sberbank said what sets GigaChat apart was its ability to communicate more intelligently in Russian than other foreign neural networks.

Russia's dominant bank has invested heavily in technology in recent years, seeking to reduce the country's reliance on imports, a process that has become critically important as Western nations have slashed exports to Russia and imposed punitive sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

