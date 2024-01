January 19, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning immersed himself in sub zero waters to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany by clambering through a hole in the ice, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Mr. Peskov did not specify where Mr. Putin, 71, had carried out what is an annual ritual for some Russian Orthodox believers.

