Russia's FSB drops criminal case against Wagner group over armed mutiny

June 27, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russia's FSB security service dropped its criminal case against the Wagner mercenary group over its short-lived armed mutiny at the weekend, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

According to the RIA news agency, the case was dropped because "the participants had ceased actions directly aimed at committing the crime".

Under a deal agreed late on Saturday that defused the crisis, the Kremlin said fighters who took part in the mutiny would not be prosecuted and would be allowed to return to base.

Wagner group preparing to hand over equipment to Russian Defence Ministry

Meanwhile, the Wagner group is also preparing to hand over heavy military equipment to the Defence Ministry, RIA news agency cited the Ministry as saying.

In a unprecedented challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s authority, the Wagner fighters had advanced on Moscow on Saturday, demanding the sacking of Russia’s military leadership over what they see as the poor handling of the war in Ukraine.

They then abruptly ended their rebellion and headed back to base under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.