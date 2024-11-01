GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia's Foreign Minister to visit EU first time since the start of Ukraine war

Published - November 01, 2024 12:02 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to visit Malta in December to take part in a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Vedomosti daily reported on Friday (November 1, 2024), citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

NATO confirms that North Korea has sent troops to join Russia’s war in Ukraine

This will be Mr. Lavrov's first visit to a European Union country since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The Embassy of Malta to Russia told Vedomosti the decision to hold the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on the island on December 5-6 "applies to all members, including the Russian Federation".

"OSCE delegations are regularly informed about the progress of preparations. Further practical details, including invitations, will be sent to all OSCE delegations in due course," it said.

