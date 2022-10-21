Russia's Defence Minister discusses Ukraine in call with U.S. counterpart

This was the second phone call between Sergei Shoigu and Lloyd Austin since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

This was the second phone call between Sergei Shoigu and Lloyd Austin since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin, the Defence Ministry said on Friday, in rare talks between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

"Topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed," Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement on social media without providing further details.

This was the second phone call between Mr. Shoigu and Mr. Austin since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Their last call was on May 13, a few days before phone talks between the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley on May 19.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to new lows since the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has accused the U.S. of seeking to prolong the conflict by providing financial and military aid to pro-Western Ukraine.

Ahead of a G20 summit hosted by Indonesia in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he saw "no need" for an in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, Biden said he had "no intention" of meeting with Mr. Putin but did not rule out potential talks.

Meanwhile, Kyiv accused Russia of planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian soldiers have been steadily advancing and Moscow-installed authorities have begun evacuations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had mined the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant with the intent of blowing it up, in what would amount to a "catastrophe on a grand scale".

Hundreds of thousands of people around the lower Dnipro River would be in danger of rapid flooding if the dam was destroyed, Mr. Zelensky warned in a speech on Thursday to European leaders.

He said cutting water supplies to the south could also impact the cooling systems of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest.

And the North Crimean canal, which provides a crucial water supply to Crimea — occupied since 2014 by Russia — could be destroyed.

Russia's goal is to halt the Ukrainian advance in the region and protect Russian troops, according to Zelensky's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak.

Cities across Ukraine began curbing electricity consumption ahead of winter Thursday as authorities warned that heavy damage to the country's energy grid by Russian attacks would spark a new wave of refugees from the country.

"Russia's leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield. The consequences of this are very dangerous, again for all of us in Europe," Mr. Zelensky said in an address to the EU council

Energy-saving measures were put in place across the country after Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed at least 30 percent of the country's power stations in a week, according to authorities.

Little changed along the long front lines, where Russia has been sending many of the 2,00,000 troops newly called up to the fight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited a training centre for mobilised troops south-east of Moscow where he embraced soldiers and fired a gun.

Some fighters opened their rucksacks to show him what they had been equipped with, and he asked one about his family, who replied he had a five-year-old daughter.

Mr. Putin hugged him and wished him "good luck."

Meanwhile Russia continued to evacuate people from Kherson city as Ukrainian forces inched closer to the southern hub, in Moscow's hands since the earliest days of the invasion in February.

Moscow-installed authorities in Kherson said that around 15,000 people have been moved out