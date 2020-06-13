Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 520,000

An employee prepares emergency medical care for patients with suspected coronavirus infection in the Illinsky hospital in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow in Russia. | Photo Credit: Moscow News Agency/ AP

MOSCOW:

13 June 2020 13:35 IST

The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.

