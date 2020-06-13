InternationalMOSCOW: 13 June 2020 13:35 IST
Comments
Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 520,000
Updated: 13 June 2020 13:38 IST
The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.
Russia on Saturday reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 520,129.
The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In International
Read more...