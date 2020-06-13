International

Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 520,000

An employee prepares emergency medical care for patients with suspected coronavirus infection in the Illinsky hospital in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow in Russia.

An employee prepares emergency medical care for patients with suspected coronavirus infection in the Illinsky hospital in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow in Russia.   | Photo Credit: Moscow News Agency/ AP

The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.

Russia on Saturday reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 520,129.

The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:38:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russias-coronavirus-cases-pass-520000/article31819328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY