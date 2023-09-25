ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's air attack on Odesa in southern Ukraine injures one: official

September 25, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

According to Odesa Governor, a fire broke out in a non-residential high-rise in the city of Odesa

Reuters

Emergency workers operate at the site of a heavily damaged hotel during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Cherkasy, Ukraine/ | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One woman was injured and port infrastructure was damaged in Russia's overnight missile and drone attack, Oleh Kiper, Governor of the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, said early on Monday, September 25, 2023.

A fire broke out in a non-residential high-rise in the city of Odesa, the administrative centre of the Odesa region, as a result of the attack, but was promptly extinguished, Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage were not immediately known.

