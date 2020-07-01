Russians set to back reforms

Moscow

Constitutional changes will allow Putin to extend rule

Russians are set to approve constitutional reforms on Wednesday denounced by critics as a manoeuvre to allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in the Kremlin for life.

The changes were passed weeks ago by Russia’s Parliament and copies of the new constitution are already on sale in bookshops, but Putin says a nationwide vote ending Wednesday is essential to give them legitimacy.

The reforms include conservative and populist measures — like guaranteed minimum pensions and an effective ban on gay marriage — but crucially for Mr. Putin will also reset presidential term limits allowing him to potentially remain in power until 2036.

The Kremlin pulled out all the stops to encourage turnout, with polls extended over nearly a week, the last day of voting declared a national holiday and prizes — including apartments and cars — on offer to voters.

Initially planned for April 22, the referendum was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic but rescheduled after Mr. Putin said the epidemic had peaked and officials began reporting lower numbers of new cases.

There is little doubt the reforms will be approved, with a state-run exit poll of more than 1,63,000 voters this week showing 76% in favour.

Russia’s election commission said early on Wednesday that after six days of voting turnout was at more than 55%. Results were expected after the last polling stations closed at 1800 GMT.

Mr. Putin said the changes are needed to ensure stability and cement Russian values in the face of pernicious Western influences.

Critics say the reforms are a cover for Mr. Putin to extend his rule after 20 years in power as either President or PM. Chief opposition campaigner Alexei Navalny said Putin, 67, wants to make himself “president for life” and has called for a boycott. But the opposition has failed to mount a serious “no” campaign.