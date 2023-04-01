ADVERTISEMENT

Russian U.N. Security Council presidency is 'symbolic blow': Ukraine official

April 01, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Kyiv

On Saturday, Russia took over the presidency of the U.N.'s top security body, which rotates every month. The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, on March 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A top Ukrainian official on April 1 criticised the 'symbolic blow' of Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

"It's not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations," Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, wrote in English on Twitter.

On Saturday, Russia took over the presidency of the U.N.'s top security body, which rotates every month. The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Friday it planned to "exercise all its rights" in the role.

The United States on Thursday urged Russia to "conduct itself professionally" when it assumes the role, saying there was no means to block Moscow from the post.

Ukrainian official Mr. Yermak also hit out at Iran, who Kyiv and its allies accuse of supplying Russia with arms, including hundreds of assault drones which have menaced Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. Tehran denies supplying Russia with weapons.

"It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state – Iran - another terror state – Russia – begins to preside over the U.N. Security Council," Mr. Yermak wrote, referring to Iran's Islamic Republic Day holiday.

