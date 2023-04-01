HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russian U.N. Security Council presidency is 'symbolic blow': Ukraine official

On Saturday, Russia took over the presidency of the U.N.'s top security body, which rotates every month. The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022

April 01, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Kyiv

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, on March 31, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, on March 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A top Ukrainian official on April 1 criticised the 'symbolic blow' of Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

"It's not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations," Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, wrote in English on Twitter.

On Saturday, Russia took over the presidency of the U.N.'s top security body, which rotates every month. The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Friday it planned to "exercise all its rights" in the role.

ALSO READ
Kyiv seeks Security Council meet to stop Russian 'nuclear blackmail' in Belarus

The United States on Thursday urged Russia to "conduct itself professionally" when it assumes the role, saying there was no means to block Moscow from the post.

Ukrainian official Mr. Yermak also hit out at Iran, who Kyiv and its allies accuse of supplying Russia with arms, including hundreds of assault drones which have menaced Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. Tehran denies supplying Russia with weapons.

"It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state – Iran - another terror state – Russia – begins to preside over the U.N. Security Council," Mr. Yermak wrote, referring to Iran's Islamic Republic Day holiday.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / United Nations / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.