Russian troops enter Azovstal plant, top Ukrainian lawmaker says

People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on May 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

May 05, 2022 03:26 IST

Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia says Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal