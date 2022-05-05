Russian troops enter Azovstal plant, top Ukrainian lawmaker says

Reuters May 05, 2022 03:26 IST

Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia says Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal

People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on May 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian forces have entered the territory of Mariupol's Azovstal plant, Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia said in a Wednesday evening comment to RFE/RL. "Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," RFE/RL quoted Arakhamia as saying, adding that as of Wednesday evening contact remained between Ukraine's government and the Ukrainian fighters in the plant.



