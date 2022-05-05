Russian troops enter Azovstal plant, top Ukrainian lawmaker says
Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia says Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal
Russian forces have entered the territory of Mariupol's Azovstal plant, Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia said in a Wednesday evening comment to RFE/RL.
"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," RFE/RL quoted Arakhamia as saying, adding that as of Wednesday evening contact remained between Ukraine's government and the Ukrainian fighters in the plant.
