Russian troops eat away at Ukraine’s territory, morale

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army has taken 478 square kilometres of territory since the start of October — its largest monthly territorial gain since the early weeks of its invasion in February 2022

Published - October 31, 2024 11:23 am IST

AFP
Ukrainian service members attend a military drill near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. File

Ukrainian service members attend a military drill near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Progress has been slow but relentless. Russia’s army has been advancing at several points along the Ukrainian war front for weeks now, gobbling up territory one village at a time. It has cast doubt over Kyiv’s ability to stem the tide, let alone push back the advancing troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army has taken 478 square kilometres of territory since the start of October — its largest monthly territorial gain since the early weeks of its invasion in February 2022, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

China, Russia discuss Ukraine as West slams North Korean troops

“Russia has been on the offensive for an entire year,” said Meduza, a Russian Opposition website. “Yet this past week has been one of the toughest — if not the toughest — for Ukraine’s armed forces during that time,” it added.

The ISW data does not point to Ukrainian military collapse in any way, “but what is the most concerning is that it is a pattern”, said former French army colonel Michel Goya. “We have seen an acceleration in this progression, with the feeling that it cannot be stopped,” he added, describing a “Russian strategy of pressure everywhere, all the time while waiting for (the defence) to crack, crumble or collapse.”

Almost every day, Moscow claims a new victory. “None of the locations, on their own, have any great importance, but together it represents a great success for the Russian army,” said Alexander Khramchikhin, a Russian military analyst. “The Russian advance shows the increasing deterioration (of the situation) in Ukraine.”

Rather than capturing towns district by district, the Russian army has gone for a suffocation tactic. “The principle is to threaten to surround the pockets that are then forced to retreat,” said Mr. Goya.

Ukraine and South Korea agree to deepen security cooperation

Gradually, the Russian advance has eaten away at Ukrainian morale. Kyiv is struggling to recruit, while the army’s disorganisation and corruption facilitate desertions and refusals to fight. “Beating an enemy is killing their hope. When the sacrifice of those who die is for nothing, there is no sense in fighting on,” said Mr. Goya.

“The [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy government, faced with the war-weariness of the civilian population, is struggling to mobilise,” said a French military leader.

