GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russian strike on Ukraine hotel: Two journalists injured, one missing, says official

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional government, said the journalists were British, U.S. and Ukrainian nationals and that a search operation was underway for the missing journalist

Published - August 25, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP

A nighttime Russian strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk wounded two journalists, while a third was missing in the rubble, authorities said Sunday (August 25, 2024).

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional government, said the journalists were British, U.S. and Ukrainian nationals and that a search operation was underway for the missing journalist.

Mr. Filashkin said in a Telegram post that the attack happened “in the middle of the night”.

“A hotel was targeted in the city — two people are currently known to be wounded, and one person is under the rubble,” the official said of the incident.

Zelenskyy seeks tie-up with India for producing drones, electronic warfare systems

“All three victims are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the US and the UK. In addition to the hotel, a nearby high-rise building was also damaged.”

“Authorities, police and rescuers are working at the scene. The rubble is being cleared and rescue operations are underway,” Mr. Filashkin added.

Kramatorsk is the last major city in the Donbas region still under Ukrainian control. It is about 20 kilometres (13 miles) from the war’s front line.

The city had about 150,000 people before Russia’s February 2022 invasion, but it has been the target of repeated attacks since.

Related stories

Related Topics

World / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.