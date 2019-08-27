International

Russian spacecraft carrying robot docks with space station: TASS

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Fedor robot is seen before being loaded into a Soyuz capsule to be launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.   | Photo Credit: AP

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Fedor robot is seen before being loaded into a Soyuz capsule to be launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket from the launch pad at Russia’s space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.   | Photo Credit: AP

The FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) robot is on a planned mission to support the crew and test its skills. It will stay on the station until Sept. 7.

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a humanoid robot docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported, citing a live broadcast.

The first docking attempt on Saturday failed due to issues related to the automatic docking system.

The Skybot F-850 is the first humanoid robot sent to space by Russia. NASA sent a humanoid robot, Robonaut 2, to space in 2011 to work in hazardous environments.

