International

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin of the Russian army appears at a sentencing hearing on May 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
AP Kyiv: May 23, 2022 15:57 IST
Updated: May 23, 2022 15:57 IST

A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion.

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war.

He pleaded guilty and testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Related Topics
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Russia
judiciary (system of justice)
Ukraine
prison
unrest, conflicts and war
war
crime
Read more...