Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin of the Russian army appears at a sentencing hearing on May 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

May 23, 2022 15:57 IST

Russian soldier Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty last week to killing a civilian, Oleksandr Shelipov, in an Ukrainian village in the Sumy region on February 28