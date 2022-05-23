Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

AP May 23, 2022 15:57 IST

AP May 23, 2022 15:57 IST

Russian soldier Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty last week to killing a civilian, Oleksandr Shelipov, in an Ukrainian village in the Sumy region on February 28

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin of the Russian army appears at a sentencing hearing on May 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russian soldier Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty last week to killing a civilian, Oleksandr Shelipov, in an Ukrainian village in the Sumy region on February 28

A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war. He pleaded guilty and testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.



Our code of editorial values