HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people

Officials in Ukraine say two people were killed and 29 wounded when Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region

March 27, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Kyiv

AP
Heavily damaged building seen after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Heavily damaged building seen after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos) | Photo Credit: LIBKOS

Two people were killed and 29 wounded on March 27 when Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region, local officials said.

ALSO READ
Kyiv seeks Security Council meet to stop Russian 'nuclear blackmail' in Belarus

Video footage of the aftermath showed damaged residential buildings, debris in the streets and vehicles on fire.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as “terrorism.”

Russia has denied targeting residential areas even though artillery and rocket strikes have hit Ukrainian apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure daily during the war.

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 27, 2023.

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Sloviansk attack followed a typical pattern of long-range shelling adopted by the Kremlin's forces, especially in recent months as the fighting became deadlocked during the bitterly cold winter months.

In the eastern Donetsk region, some 10 cities and villages were shelled by Russian forces over the previous 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential office reported on Monday.

On Monday morning, Russian missiles hit the city of Avdiivka, damaging residential buildings, a hotel and a courthouse, it said.

Avdiivka Mayor Vitali Barabash said utility companies are being evacuated from the frontline city, as it “resembles more and more a landscape from post-apocalyptic movies.”

Attacks also intensified in the partially occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where 14 settlements on the front line were shelled, authorities said.

In the partially occupied Kherson region, the Ukrainian-controlled part of the province was shelled 20 times by the Russian artillery and aviation, wounding four people, the presidential office said.

ALSO READ | Britain, nine partners train Ukraine military recruits

The mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol said several explosions shook the city on Monday, damaging a building where Russian security forces have been quartered.

Mayor Ivan Fyodorov posted photos of smoke billowing over the area where the Russian barracks are located.

The Russian-installed authorities said “artillery shelling” of Melitopol partially destroyed a vocational school building, damaged several other buildings and wounded four people.

Meanwhile, Mr. Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with British actor Orlando Bloom, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andriy Yermak said on Monday.

Mr. Bloom, who is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, arrived in the Ukrainian capital over the weekend and visited its suburb of Irpin.

During his meeting with Mr. Zelenskyy, Mr. Bloom said “he was struck by the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, who despite the war remain strong”, Mr. Yermak wrote.

Mr. Bloom “will support projects to provide humanitarian assistance and restore infrastructure, focused on ensuring the interests of Ukrainian children,” the official said.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.